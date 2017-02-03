US Armed Forces Order $3.3 Billion in Surgical Supplies

© AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT US Armed Forces Order $1 Billion Worth of Fuel From 14 Companies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contracts will be carried out at Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agency centers in 33 of the 50 US states, the announcement specified.

“Cardinal Health 200 [of] Waukegan, Illinois, $2.25 billion; and Owens and Minor Distribution [of] Mechanicsville, Virginia, $1.125 billion have each been awarded a…contract… for the Medical Surgical Prime Vendor Generation (MSPVG) V program,” the announcement stated on Thursday.

The MSPVG V program provides worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies, the Defense Department explained.