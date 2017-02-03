US Armed Forces Order $3.3 Billion in Surgical Supplies

“Cardinal Health 200 [of] Waukegan, Illinois, $2.25 billion; and Owens and Minor Distribution [of] Mechanicsville, Virginia, $1.125 billion have each been awarded a…contract… for the Medical Surgical Prime Vendor Generation (MSPVG) V program,” the announcement stated on Thursday.
The MSPVG V program provides worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies, the Defense Department explained.
