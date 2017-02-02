Register
03 February 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    US Congressman Urges Trump to Change Manner of Talking With Foreign Leaders

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    220823

    US Congressman Eliot Engel issued a statement urging President Donald Trump to change the way he talks with foreign leaders after the media reported about a heated telephone conversation the US president had with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Trump spoke with Turnbull and slammed the former administration of Barack Obama for concluding an agreement with Australia on resettling refugees into the United States. Trump reportedly told Turnbull the conversation was the worst he had that day among other calls with foreign leaders and vowed to scrutinize the agreement.

    "Reports over the last day of the president's calls with certain foreign leaders are worrying," Engel said. "Two weeks of relying on political advisors who have no foreign policy background is already undercutting American interests and undermining American alliances. I urge the president to reverse course before we have no allies left."

    Engel said that foreign leaders, particularly those in allied countries, are not the on US president's staff nor are contestants on his TV show and he should not treat them in such a manner.

    Pro-Trump demonstrators yell slogans during protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ted Soqui
    US President Trump Slams Existing Refugee Swap Deal With Australia
    "Diplomacy is a complex and fraught business. There's no room for oversized egos and bullies tend to isolate themselves on the global stage. Rather than abruptly pushing away America’s closest friends and allies, the president should avail himself of our diplomats’ expertise to cultivate key relationships and strengthen our alliances," Engel added.

    In November 2016, Washington and Canberra concluded a deal on resettling migrants from Australia’s detention facilities to the United States.

    The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus. The refugees are usually kept in the two centers while their applications are being processed by the Australian authorities.

      marcanhalt
      "The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus."

      If I were Trump, I would invite all parties to the table. If I am not mistaken, isn't this the same place where Michael Rockefeller was killed and eaten?
      Al-Fateh 1st Sept.
      Dealing with dumb stupid deluded so called Australian you need to be stupid too, Trump is intelligent, it would have been an awful call.
