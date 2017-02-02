US Senate Committee Approves Mulvaney as Office of Management and Budget Chief

On Wednesday, the panel decided to delay the vote on Mulvaney, following a request of Ranking Member Claire McCaskill to allow more time for revision of the nominee's FBI file.
Mulvaney was elected in November to a fourth term in Congress from the US state of South Carolina, overwhelmingly defeating his political opponent Fran Person, who was backed by his former boss and US Vice President Joe Biden.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 8 to 7 Democrats determined to negatively blanket vote to bring a nominee down somewhere in the process what a bunch of pathetic losers with no sense or loyalty to democracy.
This Trump team is really scaring the beejeesus out of them they actually fear this team getting into full stride and 'draining the swamp'.