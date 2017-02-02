US Senate Committee Approves Mulvaney as Office of Management and Budget Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Committee approved Mulvaney in a 8-7 vote, sending the nomination to the full Senate, The Hill reported.

On Wednesday, the panel decided to delay the vote on Mulvaney, following a request of Ranking Member Claire McCaskill to allow more time for revision of the nominee's FBI file.

Mulvaney was elected in November to a fourth term in Congress from the US state of South Carolina, overwhelmingly defeating his political opponent Fran Person, who was backed by his former boss and US Vice President Joe Biden.