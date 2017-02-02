Berkeley University on Lockdown Over Student Riot Against Right-Wing Commentator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The University of California, Berkeley was put on lockdown amid violent student demonstration against a planned lecture of Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor of the right-wing Breitbart News Network, which strongly supports President Donald Trump, local police said.

".@UCBerkeley Milo event cancelled. Shelter in place if on campus. All campus buildings on lockdown… Due to violent demonstration, additional resources are being brought in. Cal students should leave the area immediately," the Berkeley police said on Twitter late Wednesday.

​The protests erupted on Wednesday. According to reports, hundreds of students have been throwing fireworks and explosives at police and smashing university windows.

The police said that Yiannopoulos had left the campus.

White House chief strategist Steven Bannon, who had previously headed Breitbart News, told reporters that many demonstrators voiced protest against Trump.

According to the police, the demonstration is still underway.