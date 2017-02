WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon Company was awarded a $202.1 million contract for engineering services for the PATRIOT weapon systems program, the release stated on Wednesday.

The maintenance service on the Patriot anti-ballistic-missile batteries will be performed for the armed forces of the ten nations.

Patriot systems were used by the US armed forces in the Persian Gulf War and the War in Iraq. The name Patriot stands for "Phased Array Tracking Radar Intercept on Target."