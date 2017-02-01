US Army Orders Counter-Drone Systems for 'Urgent Operational Need'

“Syracuse Research Corporation [of] North Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $65 million… contract for development, production… and sustainment of up to 15 sets of the low slow small unmanned aerial system integrated defeat system,” the release stated on Tuesday.
Work on the contract will be performed over the next year with an estimated completion date of January 30, 2018, the announcement added.
SRC’s anti-drone defense technology detects, tracks, classifies, identifies and engages hostile UAS threats, electronically disrupts individual UAS or swarms and complements kinetic weapon systems for layered defense, according to the company’s web site.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Security stops STUPIDITY. Really. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The global defense industry has ensured constant revenue stability. First UAV drones, now UAS to counter drones. Next up? Newer systems to counter the UAS which counter the UAV's.
cast235
BobbyMyseh
Never ending threats mean never ending defenses. War and threat mean big business, big money.