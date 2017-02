© AFP 2016/ GREG WOOD Northrop Grumman Wins Radar Systems Contract for US Navy Poseidon Planes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — CFM International is a joint venture launched in 1974 between US based General Electric and Safran Aircraft Engines of France. Each have a 50 percent interest in CFM.

The F108 military jet engine, civilian designation CFM56-2, provides reduced take-off roll, more power and increased fuel efficiency.

The F108 powers the US Air Force's legacy airborne refueling tankers known as KC-135's and the the Navy's new P-8A Poseidon, a long-range anti-submarine and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance jet aircraft.

Work is expected to be completed on Oct. 31, 2024 and will be performed in the US state of Ohio and France.