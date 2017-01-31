Blackhawk Helicopter Crashes Injuring 4 During Training at US Army Base

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Four soldiers aboard the aircraft suffered injuries and were taken to medical facilities for treatment, the statement added.
"At approximately 11:07 a.m. today a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was involved in a training incident on US Army Fort Campbell," the message stated.
marcanhalt: Were the four that were injured on the ground at the time, or in the air? Just want to find out who was loony enough to want a lieutenant's bar.
marcanhalt