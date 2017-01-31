US Congressman Says Fired Acting US Attorney General Yates 'Political Hack'

© AFP 2016/ Mark RALSTON Trump Immigration Order Worst Foreign Policy Decision Since Iraq Invasion - Senator

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired on Monday by President Donald Trump, demonstrated she is politically loyal to former President Barack Obama, US Congressman Louie Gohmert said in an interview.

"A good book once said and still says you can't serve two masters and apparently we had an acting attorney general that was still serving the Obama administration," Gohmert told Fox News. "She showed herself to be a political hack and hacks have to be jacked and she’s been jacked and she is gone."

On Monday, Trump fired Yates after she issued a memorandum banning the US Justice Department from presenting arguments in court in defense of Trump’s executive order on immigration. Yates served as deputy US attorney general during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Trump signed the order on Friday that blocks refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspends the entry for Syrian refugees; and restricts immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The White House defended the order as necessary to protect the United States from Islamic extremists.

Newly appointed US Acting Attorney General Dana Boente vowed to uphold Trump's immigration order.