Trump Appoints Homan Acting Director of US Immigration Enforcement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump appointed Thomas Homas acting director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) , Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement.

"Since 2013, Mr. Homan has served as the executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). In this capacity, he led ICE’s efforts to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the United States illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts," the statement published on Monday reads.

According to Kelly, Homan has nearly 30 years of immigration enforcement experience, including service in New York police, US Border Patrol, US Immigration and Naturalization Service and other agencies.

The appointment comes days after Trump toughened the US immigration policy and signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspending the entry for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, namely Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days. The move caused concerns both among the US public and other countries' leaders, who said that such measures undermined democratic values of the western world.