US Democratic Leader Calls for Withdrawal of 'Unconstitutional' Travel Ban

"Our [US] president [Trump] has stooped low in this order. We here tonight ask the president to withdraw this unconstitutional order," Pelosi told a group of journalists and lawmakers.
The House Majority leader also claimed Trump’s immigration restrictions were "immoral."
The prohibition sparked anti-Trump protests at airports across the nation and several federal court judges issued injunctions blocking American officials from deporting an unknown number of US visa holders who have been detained at ports of entry in the United States.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Pelosi hasn't learned anything, just a bully. Trump should find a nice way to tell her to shove it.
jas