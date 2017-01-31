US Democratic Leader Calls for Withdrawal of 'Unconstitutional' Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," to block all refugees from coming to into the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry for Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

"Our [US] president [Trump] has stooped low in this order. We here tonight ask the president to withdraw this unconstitutional order," Pelosi told a group of journalists and lawmakers.

The House Majority leader also claimed Trump’s immigration restrictions were "immoral."

The prohibition sparked anti-Trump protests at airports across the nation and several federal court judges issued injunctions blocking American officials from deporting an unknown number of US visa holders who have been detained at ports of entry in the United States.