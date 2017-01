WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to a press release, Lockheed Martin was awarded $45,845,897 for "29 automatic radar periscope detection and discrimination standard retrofit kits in support of the MH-60R aircraft."

The Automatic Radar Periscope Detection and Discrimination system is based on software that enables the radar to accurately alert Navy personnel to adversary submarine periscopes on the cluttered and choppy surface of the ocean.

Work will be performed in the US states of New York and Florida and is expected to be complete by September 2020, according to the release.