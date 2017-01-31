New York Governor Proposes Adding Abortion Protection to State Law

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The proposal comes amid the growing concerns that the soon to be announced nominee for the US Supreme Court may override the abortion protections nationwide.
"Our rights are under attack in Washington and as they seek to limit women’s rights, we in New York seek to protect them," Governor Cuomo said at "I Stand with Planned Parenthood" rally. "I propose today a constitutional amendment to write Roe v. Wade into the New York State constitution so that nobody can change it."
During his first week in office, Trump issued an executive order to reinstate the Global Gag Order, which prohibits US federal funding for foreign non-governmental organizations that provide abortions. Trump has been known for his harsh pro-life stance and expressed opposition to abortion on demand.
