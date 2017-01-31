New York Governor Proposes Adding Abortion Protection to State Law

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The proposal comes amid the growing concerns that the soon to be announced nominee for the US Supreme Court may override the abortion protections nationwide.

"Our rights are under attack in Washington and as they seek to limit women’s rights, we in New York seek to protect them," Governor Cuomo said at "I Stand with Planned Parenthood" rally. "I propose today a constitutional amendment to write Roe v. Wade into the New York State constitution so that nobody can change it."

© REUTERS/ Nicholas Kamm US House of Representatives Blocks Taxpayer Funding for Abortions - Speaker Ryan

US President Donald Trump announced earlier in the day that he plans to nominate his candidate for US Supreme Court justice position on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (Wednesday at 1 a. m. GMT).

During his first week in office, Trump issued an executive order to reinstate the Global Gag Order, which prohibits US federal funding for foreign non-governmental organizations that provide abortions. Trump has been known for his harsh pro-life stance and expressed opposition to abortion on demand.