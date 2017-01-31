US Senator Cruz Commends Trump for Imposing Tough Vetting on Refugees

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Trump signed an executive order on Friday that directs his administration to block refugees from coming to into the United States for 120 days.

“I commend President Trump for rejecting Obama's willful blindness, and for acting swiftly to try to prevent terrorists from infiltrating our refugee programs,” Cruz stated on Monday.

© AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM Cruz Offers Trump Help to Implement Executive Order on Immigration

Cruz condemned what he called “the hysteria and mistruths being pushed by the liberal media.”

“President Trump’s executive order implements a four-month pause in refugee admissions so that stronger vetting procedures can be put in place. This is a commonsense step that the American people overwhelmingly support,” Cruz added.

Cruz also welcomed the executive order’s call to prioritize the acceptance of religious minorities from the Middle East especially vulnerable to persecution and genocide and he urged Congress to pass the Terrorist Refugee Infiltration Protection Act to insure that all refugees were properly vetted.