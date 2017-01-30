Pence, Jordan King Mull Ways to Accelerate Anti-Daesh Fight

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, King Abdullah II started a visit to the United States, in which he's expected to hold meetings with members of the new administration of President Donald Trump and the US Congress.

"The two leaders discussed events in the region, including ways to accelerate the Coalition's efforts to defeat ISIS [Daesh] and promote a political solution to the Syrian conflict," the release stated after their meeting at Pence’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.