17:53 GMT +330 January 2017
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Delta Computer Outage, Protesters Caused Problems at US Airports, Not Entry Ban

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US President Donald Trump stated that big problems at US airports were caused by the Delta Air Lines computer malfunction and protests, not by so called "travel ban."

    Zeid Ra'ad Zeid Al Hussein, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
    © Flickr/ UN Geneva
    UN Human Rights Chief Calls Trump’s Travel Ban 'Mean-Spirited,' Wasteful
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The problems at US airports were caused by the Delta Air Lines computer malfunction and protests, rather than by the US presidential administration's move to ban refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority states from traveling to the country, President Donald Trump said Monday.

    "Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" Trump wrote on his Twitter.

    ​In a follow-up message, the US president added that searching for terrorists before they arrived at the country was not an easy task, but he promised to take it upon himself during his campaign.

    A general view of the international arrival terminal at JFK airport in New York
    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
    Vague Trump Travel Ban Causes Havoc in Airports in Hours After Implementation
    On Friday, the US leader signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

    According to US media, thousands of protesters decrying the ban gathered at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday as well as in New York's JFK airport, San Francisco, Washington, Seattle, and many others across the country.

    On Sunday night, Delta Air Lines canceled about 150 domestic flights because of the system outage.

    Donald Trump, United States
