Delta Computer Outage, Protesters Caused Problems at US Airports, Not Entry Ban

"Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" Trump wrote on his Twitter.
In a follow-up message, the US president added that searching for terrorists before they arrived at the country was not an easy task, but he promised to take it upon himself during his campaign.
According to US media, thousands of protesters decrying the ban gathered at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday as well as in New York's JFK airport, San Francisco, Washington, Seattle, and many others across the country.
On Sunday night, Delta Air Lines canceled about 150 domestic flights because of the system outage.
