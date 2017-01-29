Hillary Clinton Backs Protests Against Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims

"I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are," Clinton wrote on her Twitter.
The federal court for the Eastern District of New York made a decision to grant an emergency stay to people who have arrived in the United States with valid US visas, following the lawsuit filed against the US authorities after two Iraqis with visas issued before Trump's order were detained at the JFK airport.
According to media reports, hundreds of people with banners saying "Refugees welcome" and "We are all immigrants" gathered for a daylong protest on Saturday at the airport. Another protest took place near the Brooklyn Court building.
