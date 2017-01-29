Hillary Clinton Backs Protests Against Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims

© AFP 2016/ MARK RALSTON Judge Blocks Deportations of Muslim Immigrants Caught Up in Trump Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Friday, Trump signed an executive ordered blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

"I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are," Clinton wrote on her Twitter.

The federal court for the Eastern District of New York made a decision to grant an emergency stay to people who have arrived in the United States with valid US visas, following the lawsuit filed against the US authorities after two Iraqis with visas issued before Trump's order were detained at the JFK airport.

According to media reports, hundreds of people with banners saying "Refugees welcome" and "We are all immigrants" gathered for a daylong protest on Saturday at the airport. Another protest took place near the Brooklyn Court building.

