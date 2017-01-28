Twitter Reveals Receiving 2 National Security Demands From FBI

Banks explained that after the suppression orders had been lifted, Twitter provided each of the account holders with copies of the relevant security letters and the account information the online service was compelled to produce.
She noted that Twitter continues to be unsatisfied with legal limitations on its right to disclose information about national security requests.
"We continue to believe that reporting in government-mandated bands does not provide meaningful transparency to the public or those using our service," Banks stated.
In 2014, Twitter filed a lawsuit challenging the US government’s refusal to permit the company to publish granular information about national security demands. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 14.
