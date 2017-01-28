Twitter Reveals Receiving 2 National Security Demands From FBI

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar, Kirsty Wigglesworth #PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay: Ode to a Special Meeting as Both Take a Twitter Beating

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "These NSLs [national security letters] were accompanied by gag orders when they were served (one in 2015, one in 2016), preventing us from notifying the impacted account holders or publicly disclosing their existence," the release revealed on Friday.

Banks explained that after the suppression orders had been lifted, Twitter provided each of the account holders with copies of the relevant security letters and the account information the online service was compelled to produce.

She noted that Twitter continues to be unsatisfied with legal limitations on its right to disclose information about national security requests.

"We continue to believe that reporting in government-mandated bands does not provide meaningful transparency to the public or those using our service," Banks stated.

In 2014, Twitter filed a lawsuit challenging the US government’s refusal to permit the company to publish granular information about national security demands. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 14.