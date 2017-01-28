Blunt to Go? Burger King Employees Accused of Selling Weed at Drive Thru

Authorities received multiple tips in recent weeks claiming that customers would come to the drive-thru window asking for ‘Nasty Boy,’ the nickname for 20-year-old Garret Norris, before using the "fries extra crispy" codeword to receive the pot in a coffee cup, paying for the drugs along with their meals.

Norris was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, while his shift manager, 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol and conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug.

Dearborn denies any involvement in the scheme, but law enforcement believes she helped Norris sell the weed. She told the Union Leader, "Basically there was an undercover cop that one of my employees sold to and I took the order and I got arrested…I didn’t know what was going on, but since I took the order and gave them the food they charged me."

Police Chief Michael Wallace said, "We don’t know how long it’s been going on."

He told NH1 News, "We obtained enough evidence that pointed to the employee, Norris, was selling marijuana through the drive-through. It was substantiated with the sting operation. We went in later that evening and arrested him and the shift manager."

The two employees are expected to be arraigned near the end of February. Norris has been fired, according to the fast-food restaurant's general manager.