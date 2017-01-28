Trump Planning to Prioritize Persecuted Christians Applying for Refugee Status

© AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY Trump Likely to Prevent Australia-US Refugee Resettlement Deal - GOP Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump responded, "Yes," in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and scheduled to air on Sunday, when asked if he saw persecuted Christians as a priority.

"Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, or at least very, very tough to get into the United States," Trump said. "If you were a Muslim, you could come in, but if you were a Christian it was almost impossible."

On Friday, Trump is expected to sign an executive order concerning refugees coming to the United States.

According to US media reports, the executive order is expected to suspend all refugee admissions for 120 days while security procedures are reviewed. However, resettlement of certain persecuted religious minorities may continue during that time.