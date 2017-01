WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will not be appearing at the March for Life rally in Washington, DC on Friday, but told the event participants that they have his full support.

The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching —- you have my full support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 января 2017 г.

Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway have given their speeches at the March on Friday afternoon.