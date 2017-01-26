Trump Says US to Negotiate Bilateral Trade Deals After Exit From TPP

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump added that new trade deals would be individually reached and would no longer be a "mash pot."

"We've also withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership paving the way to new one-on-one trade deals that protect and defend the American worker, and believe me we're going to have a lot of trade deals," Trump said at the annual Congressional Republicans’ policy retreat in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP, fulfilling his campaign pledges.

Trump has not been in favor of the free trade agreement between Washington and 11 other Pacific-Rim states and has repeatedly voiced the necessity to replace multilateral agreements by bilateral deals that would be more beneficial for the United States.