US Rights Group Sues Intelligence Director for Report on Alleged Russia Hacking

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US hacking allegations and dismissed them as absurd, saying that they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

"The release of this assessment is necessary for the public to evaluate the [intelligence community] response to the Russian interference, assess threats to American democratic institutions, and to ensure accountability for these foreign cyber attacks," the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) stated in the complaint.

EPIC, which filed a similar lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last week, demanded the release of the classified report under the US Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the complaint noted.

ODNI previously released a declassified version of the report, but EPIC argued that the abridged version lacked substantial evidence to back the allegations of Russia's meddling in the presidential election.