US State Department Top Management Team Resigns After Tilllerson's Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to The Washington Post, the senior officials' decision to step down comes as a part of an ongoing mass exodus of foreign service officers who are unwilling to work in the administration of President Donald Trump.
Tillerson conducted several meetings at the State Department's headquarters in Washington, DC, continuing search for his assistants, the newspaper added.
On Monday, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the nomination of Tillerson.
However, the nomination of the former Exxon Mobil chairman and CEO’s still needs to be approved by the full Senate.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good, then Tillerson does not need to say, "you are fired". I suppose they were afraid of that and left voluntarily. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A new broom sweeps clean. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I did not see Nuland's name mentioned. Has Obama already found her a corner in Washington?
Robert Klimenko
marcanhalt
marcanhalt