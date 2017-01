© AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer Trump Officially Names Son-in-Law Kushner as Senior Advisor to President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — LaFleur served as Acting Chairman from November 2013 to July 2014 and as the Chairman from July 2014 to April 2015.

"It is an honor to again be asked to serve as Acting Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and I thank President Trump for the opportunity," LaFleur was quoted as saying in the release.

LaFleur noted that it is important FERC continue its work with the nation's energy markets and infrastructure as Trump considers his nominations for the agency's vacant positions.