No Changes in New York City Due to Trump's Executive Order on Immigration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The executive order on immigration signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday will not change the way laws are enforced in New York City when it comes to illegal immigrants, Mayor Bill De Blasio told reporters during a press conference.

"This executive order will not change how we enforce the law in New York City or how we do business on behalf of the people, all 8.5 million New Yorkers," De Blasio stated on Wednesday.

"We believe we have sound legal grounds to challenge the order, should it come to that," De Blasio added.

"I’m not going to allow our police officers to be used as immigration enforcement agents," De Blasio noted.