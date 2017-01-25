Trump to Sign 2 Executive Orders Wednesday on Border Security, Immigration

© AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm 'Great Thing What We Just Did': Trump Signs Executive Order on US Withdrawal From TPP Trade Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Wednesday concerning border security and enhancing immigration enforcement within the United States, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"Today, the president is focused on fulfilling one of his most significant campaign promises to the American people by making America safe again by taking steps to secure our borders and improve immigration enforcement inside the United States," Spicer stated. "The president intends to sign two executive orders after observing the swearing in of Secretary of Homeland Security [John] Kelly."

President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration will direct the Department of State to refuse visas to countries that must accept the return of their nationals for having committed crimes in the United States, Sean Spicer said.

"The State Department is going to withhold visas and use other tools to make sure countries accept and return the criminals that came from their countries," Spicer explained. "We will ensure that those countries take those individuals back."

At the same time, the executive order on immigration does not include individuals who were brought to the United States illegally as children, also known as "dreamers," Spicer added.

"The order today doesn’t specifically deal with that [dreamers]," Spicer stated. "We’ll have further updates on the rest of the president’s immigration agenda further in the week."

An executive order on the enforcement of US immigration laws will take away certain federal funding from so-called "sanctuary cities" that provide refuge for illegal immigrants in the United States, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a press briefing.

"We’re going to strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants," Spicer stated on Wednesday.