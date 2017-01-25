Reopening CIA-Run Prisons Overseas Inconsistent With US Values - Pelosi

"I think that this would be a step backward and I’m not alone in thinking that the path he’s [Trump] going down is wrong," Pelosi stated. "Any reverting to that, again, does not support our values, but also endangers our people who are there."
Pelosi noted she hoped Trump would listen to the opinions of Senator John McCain as well as other Republican leaders who are against the president's reported plans.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete This woman should wear a bag over her head and be covered in sackcloth and ashes. Where was her shame during the Bush's reign of terror? She is the perfect example of what a "mugwump' Is. She has her "mug" on one side of the log and her "wump" on the other side of it.
marcanhalt