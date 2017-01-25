Register
22:37 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2015

    Reopening CIA-Run Prisons Overseas Inconsistent With US Values - Pelosi

    © REUTERS/ Gary Cameron
    US
    Get short URL
    16924

    US President Donald Trump's reported plans to review methods of enhanced interrogation and reopen CIA-run “black” sites overseas are not consistent with the values of the American people, US House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi said in a briefing on Wednesday.

    Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
    US Will Never Bring Back Torture Despite Trump Orders - Senator McCain
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported Trump is preparing executive orders to lift the ban on CIA secret prisons and allow the agency to employ “enhanced interrogation techniques” that were outlawed as torture in 2009 under President Barack Obama.

    "I think that this would be a step backward and I’m not alone in thinking that the path he’s [Trump] going down is wrong," Pelosi stated. "Any reverting to that, again, does not support our values, but also endangers our people who are there."

    Pelosi noted she hoped Trump would listen to the opinions of Senator John McCain as well as other Republican leaders who are against the president's reported plans.

    Related:

    UK Fails to Offer Specialist Help to Most Resettled Syrian Torture Survivors
    CIA Director Nominee Pompeo Would Not Order Use of Torture in Interrogations
    Facebook Under Fire for Not Removing Chicago Torture Video Sooner
    Tags:
    torture, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      This woman should wear a bag over her head and be covered in sackcloth and ashes. Where was her shame during the Bush's reign of terror? She is the perfect example of what a "mugwump' Is. She has her "mug" on one side of the log and her "wump" on the other side of it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok