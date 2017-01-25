Reopening CIA-Run Prisons Overseas Inconsistent With US Values - Pelosi

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) US Will Never Bring Back Torture Despite Trump Orders - Senator McCain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported Trump is preparing executive orders to lift the ban on CIA secret prisons and allow the agency to employ “enhanced interrogation techniques” that were outlawed as torture in 2009 under President Barack Obama.

"I think that this would be a step backward and I’m not alone in thinking that the path he’s [Trump] going down is wrong," Pelosi stated. "Any reverting to that, again, does not support our values, but also endangers our people who are there."

Pelosi noted she hoped Trump would listen to the opinions of Senator John McCain as well as other Republican leaders who are against the president's reported plans.