Senator McCain Says He is Unaware of Any Evidence of Illegal Voting

"I obviously have seen no evidence of illegal voting," McCain told CNN.
Earlier on Wednesday in Twitter posts, Trump called for a major investigation into voter fraud.
Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million in the presidential election on November 8, 2016. Trump, however, claims he would have won the popular tally as well but for the illegal votes.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There hasn't been an investigation yet. These traitors are taking Trump's words out of context again. There is reason to believe that illegal acts, even if "legalized" by amnesties, have manipulated election results for the Democratic Party. The DNC even brags about changing the demographic majority of the US. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And he got the, firsthand, from his ever reliable man on the street; George Soros, who will do anything to keep the CCTV's away from the polls to prove it. Heh, heh, heh. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why are you Iputnik still insisting on reporting on Senator McCain when he is such imbecile?
jas
There are groups trying to overthrow Trump's government, so let's have a real investigation to see who really controls US elections, and it's NOT Trump. I would also like to see paper audit trails and an end to mail voting. I think a lot of fraud is with early voting and absentee votes.
marcanhalt
rishardhawk