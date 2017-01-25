Senator McCain Says He is Unaware of Any Evidence of Illegal Voting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During a meeting with congressional leaders on Monday, Trump reiterated his previous claim that he lost the popular vote because between 3 and 5 million people voted illegally, media reported.

"I obviously have seen no evidence of illegal voting," McCain told CNN.

Earlier on Wednesday in Twitter posts, Trump called for a major investigation into voter fraud.

Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million in the presidential election on November 8, 2016. Trump, however, claims he would have won the popular tally as well but for the illegal votes.