25 January 2017
    FBI Wiretaps Calls Between Trump's Adviser, Russian Ambassador to US

    US
    The FBI's wiretapping on telephone calls between US President Donald Trump's national security adviser and Russian Ambassador to Washington revealed nothing improper.

    Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the US speaks with reporters following his address on the Syrian situation, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013
    Ambassador to US Kislyak to Represent Russia at Trump Inauguration
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted wiretapping on telephone calls between US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to Washington Sergey Kislyak, though, it found nothing improper in these contacts, media reported citing a US intelligence official.

    According to the NBC News broadcaster, there was never a formal probe of these calls in December, and the special services intercepted them as part of routine eavesdropping on Kislyak and other Russian officials in the United States.

    Earlier in January, US media reported about a conversation between Flynn and Kislyak. A number of US politicians expressed concern that the two sides had discussed the issue of US sanctions against Russia.

    On Monday, reports emerged that the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency and Treasury Department were investigating Flynn’s communications with Russian counterparts. The goal of the investigation is reportedly to discover the nature of Flynn's contacts with Russian officials and the degree of their compliance with the law.

    Michael Flynn, Sergei Kislyak, United States
