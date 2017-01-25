US Government Ready to Send Federal Force to Chicago to End Murder Wave

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — If the city of Chicago cannot get its wave of killings under control, the US government will send in its own federal forces to restore law and order there, President Donald Trump announced in a Twitter message.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

​Trump repeatedly raised the soaring murder rate in Chicago during his successful election campaign.

The mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel was previously former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff in the White House.