Vast Majority of Americans Back Trump’s Blast Against Washington Establishment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Seventy-two percent of likely US voters agree with this statement," Rasmussen said in a release on Tuesday.

The survey found that only 17 percent of the US public disagreed with Trump’s claim while 11 percent were not sure.

Trump in his inaugural address delivered on Friday charged the Washington, DC political establishment with profiting for many years at the expense of ordinary Americans, pledging to end the practice immediately, the release explained.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was carried out on Sunday by Rasmussen Reports, the company said.