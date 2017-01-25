US House of Representatives Blocks Taxpayer Funding for Abortions - Speaker Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Tuesday making permanent the Hyde Amendment, which blocks taxpayer money from funding abortions, speaker Paul Ryan said in a press release.

"We are a pro-life Congress," Ryan stated on Tuesday. "Today, we renewed our commitment to the Hyde Amendment with the passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act."

Ryan noted that defending all people must be the top priority of lawmakers in order for the United States to remain a good and moral country.