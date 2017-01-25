US House of Representatives Blocks Taxpayer Funding for Abortions - Speaker Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Tuesday making permanent the Hyde Amendment, which blocks taxpayer money from funding abortions, speaker Paul Ryan said in a press release.
"We are a pro-life Congress," Ryan stated on Tuesday. "Today, we renewed our commitment to the Hyde Amendment with the passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act."
Ryan noted that defending all people must be the top priority of lawmakers in order for the United States to remain a good and moral country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete NOW!! we know what those "500,000" missed out on by coming too early to D.C. Boy, are they going to be POd now! Not that they would come there for themselves, you understand, but as proxies for those who did not come. After all, many of the ones who did show up, could not get a date with a sperm bank anyway. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete 88 million kids were murdered last year alone in the United States because their respective 'mothers' refused to accept her responsibility for what happens whenever she decides to indulge in uncontrolled fornication. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, agreed! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete terryjohnodgers Terry, I think you meant since Roe vs Wade that there have been "88 million murdered". If if were last year alone, it would mean that 50% of the women in America were pregnant, the other half not being pregnant with another 50% of the population being men. Make sense?
marcanhalt
terryjohnodgers
I do accept that there are circumstances where a women must have an abortion, but those incidents are rare and should always be on request and should never be on demand.
So, I am happy to see that funding withdrawn.
terryjohnodgersin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
marcanhaltin reply toterryjohnodgers(Show commentHide comment)