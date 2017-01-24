Trump Files for Trademark on Slogan 'Keep America Great' for 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has filed for a trademark on the slogan "Keep America Great!" for his 2020 reelection campaign, according to a document from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

"Mark: Keep America Great!… For: Political campaign services, namely, promoting public awareness of Donald J. Trump as a candidate for public office; providing online information regarding political issues; retail and online retail store services in connection with campaign related goods; providing a website that features Donald J. Trump views on political issues," the document stated.

Trump came up with the slogan 'Keep America Great!' during an interview with the Washington Post on January 17, and the trademark paperwork was filed a day later.