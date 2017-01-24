Military Bases Replace Official Presidential Portrait With Trump Memes

According to policy, portraits of the outgoing president must be removed by 12:01 p.m., one minute after a new president is sworn in. But not every building had received its official Trump portrait.
Many facilities that did not receive an official photo opted to leave the wall space blank, including at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
The frames "will be left blank until we receive the replacements from the Government Printing Office, which is responsible for printing the new presidential portraits," Shayna Rodriguez, a Haley spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times.
"Modern technology has changed how command photography is done," Andy Stephens of the US Central Command at MacDill, told the newspaper.
"With hundreds of federal/military sites all over the world seeking new photos, most offices had to wait a while for command photos,” he said.
It appears, however, that some military bases are impatient, opting instead to replace the Obama portrait with memes of Trump standing on a tank with his name emblazoned on the side, or photoshopped into a historic painting. As far as Mattis, some “based bases” went with a “Saint Mattis of Quantico” meme.
