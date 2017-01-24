Register
    Donald Trump

    Military Bases Replace Official Presidential Portrait With Trump Memes

    In military bases and federal buildings across the United States, portraits of former US President Barack Obama were removed on Friday, and replaced with memes of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

    According to policy, portraits of the outgoing president must be removed by 12:01 p.m., one minute after a new president is sworn in. But not every building had received its official Trump portrait.

    Many facilities that did not receive an official photo opted to leave the wall space blank, including at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

    The frames "will be left blank until we receive the replacements from the Government Printing Office, which is responsible for printing the new presidential portraits," Shayna Rodriguez, a Haley spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times.

    "Modern technology has changed how command photography is done," Andy Stephens of the US Central Command at MacDill, told the newspaper. 

    Is Pepe the Frog Racist?
    © YouTube/Screenshot
    How a Harmless Frog Became a 'Nazi Symbol': Pepe’s an Issue in US Election
    Stephens noted that previously portraits were mailed by an official photographer and would take longer to be replaced.

    "With hundreds of federal/military sites all over the world seeking new photos, most offices had to wait a while for command photos,” he said.

    It appears, however, that some military bases are impatient, opting instead to replace the Obama portrait with memes of Trump standing on a tank with his name emblazoned on the side, or photoshopped into a historic painting. As far as Mattis, some “based bases” went with a “Saint Mattis of Quantico” meme.

    Memes, Saint Mattis of Quantico, James Mattis, Donald Trump, Barack Obama
