US Senate Committee Approves Secretaries of Commerce, Transportation Nominatons

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The nominations still need to be approved with a vote by the full US Senate.
"@SenateCommerce [Committee] approves nominations of Wilbur Ross as secretary of @CommerceGov [Commerce Department] and Elaine Chao as secretary of @USDOT [Department of Transportation]," the committee stated in a Twitter message.
