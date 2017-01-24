RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison

© AP Photo/ Jose Luis Magana US Police Detain RT Reporter Covering Trump Inauguration Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the RT broadcaster said US police officers detained Rubinstein, who was covering the march of anti-capitalist nature held in the US capital on the day of Trump's inauguration. According to the media outlet, Rubinstein was detained despite he had shown his media credentials to police.

A preliminary hearing in Rubinstein’s case will be held on February 16, as he had been charged with a second-degree felony, the statement, published on the court’s website, said.

The RT broadcaster’s press service confirmed that the reporter, who had been released, was facing charges over participation in mass unrest.