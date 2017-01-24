RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison

Alexander Rubinstein, reporter of the RT broadcaster, who was detained when covering the protests in Washington, DC, ahead of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, faces up to 10 years of prison and a $25,000 fine, the Superior Court of the District of Colombia said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the RT broadcaster said US police officers detained Rubinstein, who was covering the march of anti-capitalist nature held in the US capital on the day of Trump's inauguration. According to the media outlet, Rubinstein was detained despite he had shown his media credentials to police.
A preliminary hearing in Rubinstein’s case will be held on February 16, as he had been charged with a second-degree felony, the statement, published on the court’s website, said.
The RT broadcaster’s press service confirmed that the reporter, who had been released, was facing charges over participation in mass unrest.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete My only reservation about his innocence, and I have been warning Sputnik about this, is that many RT and Sputnik reporters hate Trump and want to see Trump overthrown. Was this man doing something to aid the protesters? I know I will get down votes on this, but it's the truth. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Just a reminder, the 'bourgeoisie" is seen by Marxists as the complicit MIDDLE CLASS. It is not guys like Soros. This is what the DNC supports, ripping apart the middle class, which means ripping apart the US . Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete & Madonna should be arrested next, along with Cher and Hillary.
jas
How many times was this reporter, and everyone, told to disperse and leave the area before the arrests? I think this reporter and the lawyers arrested were protecting the rioters and there to film and "report" mostly the police response.
The police were trying to protect lives and property in a situation that was almost out of control, in the vicinity of many former POTUS and others and the current POTUS, President-elect, etc. Those reporters and lawyers
jas
www.rt.com/usa/374421-rt-reporter-arrested-inauguration-protests
RT America reporter arrested while covering inauguration protests
"Chants of "1, 2, 3 / f*ck the bourgeoisie / 4, 5, 6 / f*co the bourgeoisie" at anti-capitalist #DisruptJ20 march #Inauguration
10:12 AM - 20 Jan 2017 "
Zoanthropy