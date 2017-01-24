US Senate Committee Approves Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has narrowly approved former Exxon Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson as next US secretary of state, US media reported.
According to CNBC, the committee has approved President Donald Trump's nominee, but his nomination has to pass vote in the full Senate.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Great photo to go with the article, Sputnik. lol Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Lavrov is already making up a basket of potatoes for Tillerson, something he did for Kerry who new understood the gesture or why 'potatoes'. Lavrov had to remind him that they go good with ketchup. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Congratulations Rex, apparently you were able to convince the senate that you were enough of a warmonger for the job. Hopefully you have just duped them and you will have a toast with Vladimir Putin later.
jas
marcanhalt
Darrell R