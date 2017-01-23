Trump's Order to Halt Federal Hiring Step to Rein in Bureaucracy - Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump signed an executive order for a hiring freeze in the federal government.

"[By] instituting a hiring freeze, he has taken a critical first step toward reining in [the] Washington bureaucracy," the release stated. "We look forward to working with the president to build on these actions and deliver results for the people."

© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton Trump Signs Federal Hiring Freeze, Ban for US Abortion Providers Abroad

Trump also signed to two other orders: one banning US non-governmental organizations that receive federal finding from providing abortions abroad and another initiating the United States’ withdrawal from Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement.

Ryan praised Trump for taking immediate action on his campaign promises to protect US workers and taxpayers. The speaker pointed out that Trump has also laid the groundwork to protect Americans struggling under the financial burdens of Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.