Three US Corporate Whistleblowers to Share $7Mln Reward

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —SEC whistleblower payments of $149 million have been awarded to 41 individuals who have voluntarily provided the SEC with original and useful information that led to a successful enforcement action, the release explained.

"Whistleblowers played an important role in the success of this case as they helped our agency detect and prosecute a scheme preying on vulnerable investors," SEC Office of the Whistleblower chief Jane Norberg said in the release.

The program keeps confidential the identities of individual whistleblowers and details that would allow prosecuted companies to be identified.

In the latest award, one whistleblower will receive more than $4 million and the remaining two individuals will split more than $3 million, the release noted.