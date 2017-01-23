Trump to Nominate Ex-Congresswoman Heather Wilson as US Air Force Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — If confirmed, she will be the first Air Force Academy graduate to become Secretary of the Air Force, according to the White House.

"President Donald J. Trump today announced he intends to nominate the President of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and former United States Congresswoman Heather Wilson to serve as Secretary of the Air Force," the release said.

Wilson said she will do her best to strengthen American air and space power to keep the United States safe, according to the White House.

Wilson has served as president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology since 2013.

Prior to that position, Wilson served in the US Congress from 1998 to 2009, where she was a senior member of the House or Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence. In addition, Wilson served on the Armed Services Committee.