22 January 2017
    Clintons, Trumps and Obamas to Stay in the Political Arena for 'Decades to Come'

    The new US President has been sworn in, and well-known Russian political consultant Evgeny Minchenko has provided a comprehensive analysis of the key factors which led to Trump's victory and Clinton's failure. More interestingly, he forecasted the political future of the two candidate's families as well as Obama's.

    Evgeny Minchenko, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Minchenko Consulting Communication Group and the Chairman of the Political Consulting Committee of the Russian Public Relations Association, is convinced that the families of America's last president and the Democratic presidential nominee won't leave the political arena in the decades to come.

    The Secret of Trump: What the Realpolitik of the 45th US President Will Be Like
    Moreover, the political scientist has provided a detailed analysis of why the two families will be playing key roles in US politics.

    Here is his reasoning.

    "Judging by his drawn out farewell [while still] president and relatively high approval ratings upon departure, Barack Obama will continue playing a serious role in US politics," reads Minchenko's article for the Carnegie Moscow Center's website.

    "He will take advantage of Hillary's failure in order to minimize Clinton's influence in the Democratic Party," he suggests.

    One of the steps in this direction, the political consultant says, has been the recent announcement of departed vice-president Joe Biden that he might run for president in 2020.

    "By the way, it was Biden, who, regardless of his age (he is 74 now and will be 78 at the time of next elections) had a much better chance against Trump, due to his popularity among so-called "blue-collar workers". Those were the "blue-collar workers" who changed their [party] preferences, dealing a "coup de grace" to Clinton's campaign," he writes.

    Minchenko further notes that Michelle Obama is also being promoted as a political figure, hence there is a chance to watch the campaign of the first black female president, since Clinton already launched a campaign to become the first female president.

    Clinton is 'Guilty as Hell': Trump Returns to His Campaign Rhetoric
    The political analyst also notes that the negative reaction of Clinton's fellow party members to her plans to run for the post of mayor of New York and her age fare decreasing the weight of the Clinton's clan. However, they will be able to secure their extensive network of contacts.

    They have already leaked the information, he says, that former first daughter Chelsea Clinton is reportedly being groomed to become a congressional candidate.

    The New York Post has recently reported that Chelsea Clinton, 36, is "being eyed to take Rep. Nita Lowey's place when the 79-year-old incumbent decides to leave the House of Representatives."

    As for the Trump family, the analyst says, there is the interesting tandem of Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who are expected to play a certain role in the new administration.

    According to the research of his consulting communication group, the two already started building up their political clout during the period of transition of power, Minchenko concluded.

    Michelle Obama, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, United States
      marcanhalt
      "He will take advantage of Hillary's failure in order to minimize Clinton's influence in the Democratic Party,"

      Just as long as it is all behind the scenes. The problem I have for him and the democrats, is that if he cannot save his own legacy, how is he going to save the dumb asses in the party?
      support
      Neither party will admit it but what both the Democrats and Republicans are having a hard time controlling is what amounts to a slave revolt. The Left claims to represent the working class yet after the Women's March the upper-class burboid hags from the toney neighborhoods were so angry with Trump that they beat unconscious their illegal-alien au pairs and housemaids. I also do not think the Republicans will carry forth the tradition of Teddy Roosevelt through outlawing employment contracting and other forms of indirect contingent labour: everyone chatters on about the American workplace as being a "gig economy" but it is not. Even with three part-time jobs you cannot make ends meet. Everyone is so fat here because of lack of sleep and taking pep pills and psychomeds ot try in vain to handle the workload.

      It is a Spartacist revolt with no Spartacus and no plan to satisfy either Left nor Right. This is as instinctual an American pattern of behaviour as a dog circling before laying down on its mat for a nap.

      Our standardized and time-honoured solution as a nation is to find some other country with whom to start a war so as to cull our own pesky slaves while stealing the wealth and workhours of the countries we invade. Both Left and Right support this platform and always have, all the while spouting moral platitudes and invoking Marx, Hayek or the name of God.

      Neither party knows WTF they are doing but at least the new President will try to change things.
      edover3
      These are all failed political clans who caused damage to the country and the world. People better wake up and keep these miscreants from power, or else their lives will surely get worse.
      marcanhaltin reply toedover3(Show commentHide comment)
      edover3, Good insight. And by "their" I hope you mean the "miscreants".
      marcanhalt
      I would give a dollar to know what HRC is saying behind those pursed lips. Remember, during the debate, when Trump was pointing out the sins of Bill Clinton? HRC was not aware that a camera was focused on her, and the words "F___ you, Trump!" was read on her lips? I am sure that her mouth was filled, again, with all kinds of vile. Body language; I guess there is something to that science after all.
      TravelAbout
      Failures never seem to be able to exit gracefully. The Clintons and Obama need to go the way of the Bush clan, rejected outright by the voters. Of course with the DNC being as corrupt as it is that likely won't happen.
      Ajokete
      Except for the bit about the Obamas, this analysis is off the rail. Joe Biden can only win his seat back in the senate if he chose to go back, but nothing else. What blue-collar worker rallied around him in his past attempts to run for the presidency? Biden is deservedly known as phony. I don't think the Democrats would be so daft as to run another uninspiring figure like Biden the next time around. And talking about the Clintons: if the marches going on right now is not the Clintons' political funeral then it is certainly the funeral procession of the "neo-liberal con" which the Clintons champion. Of course Chelsea might win a congressional election, just as Hillary might win a mayoral election, but on national level, the Clintons are finished.
