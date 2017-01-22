Melania Trump 'Deeply Honored' to Serve US as First Lady

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US First Lady posted a photograph from the Friday inauguration of her husband with his hand on the Bible that Melania was holding.

I am deeply honored to serve this wonderful country as First Lady! pic.twitter.com/tRTRVkDG6z — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 21 января 2017 г.

​"I am deeply honored to serve this wonderful country as First Lady!" Melania Trump said on her official FLOTUS Twitter.

Melania, who was born in Slovenia, became a US citizen in 2006, and is the second foreign-born First Lady of the United States, the first one being London-born Louisa Adams, the wife of John Adams, who served as the president in 1825-1829.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!