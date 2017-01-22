Trump's Press Secretary Slams 'Shameful and Wrong' Media Reports on Inauguration

© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster Trump Draws Noticeably Smaller Inauguration Crowd Than Predecessor - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Spicer referred specifically to two incidents, media claiming that the bust of Martin Luther King was removed from the Oval Office and the claims that Trump's inauguration had poor attendance.

"These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong," Spicer said Saturday.

Spicer also noted that the attempts by media to calculate the number of protesters in the streets were just as inaccurate as the estimates of the number of the people who attended the inauguration.

