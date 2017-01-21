US State Department Won't Hold Daily Press Briefings Next Week

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson Trump Team Prepares Budget Cuts for US State Department, Other Agencies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the statement, no daily press briefing scheduled the week of January 23-27.

US foreign policy is typically communicated by State Department spokesperson in daily press briefings.

The briefings most often include a summary of the Secretary of State's schedule and any upcoming trips by the US president or other senior State Department officials as well as US government reactions and positions on certain news. Briefings are followed by question and answer period with representatives of domestic and foreign media.

