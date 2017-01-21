Trump’s Inauguration Speech ‘Powerful’, Senior Russian Lawmaker Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In his inauguration speech on Friday, Trump reaffirmed his goal to protect US borders, pledged to rebuild the United States and to purchase American goods and employ American citizens.
"We are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people," Trump stated.
Pushkov has described the deliverance as a speech of a new time.
"Bright politician – powerful speech. A politician of a new type – a speech of a new time," Pushkov wrote on Twitter, wishing luck to Trump and warning that there will be those who will try to stand in his way.
US President Donald Trump said that he is going to focus on bringing back jobs to the United States and developing the country’s education system as soon as he enters office.
Trump also vowed in his inauguration speech on Friday to wipe out radical Islamic terrorism.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Pushkov is right, there will be many people that try to stand in the way. So President Trump, stand strong and work with congress to do what you believe in.
Darrell R