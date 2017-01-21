LGBT Section Disappears From White House Website After Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), David Burghardt — The caption "Sorry, no results found for 'LGBT'," is displayed after doing a search on the White House's official website on Friday. The same response occurs when doing a search for "gay" or "lesbian."

© AFP 2016/ Josh Edelson Obama Says Progress on LGBT Matters in US Is Irreversible

When users go to the previous White House LGBT url, whitehouse.gov/lgbt, users receive a message: “The requested page ‘/lgbt’ could not be found.”

It was unclear if the LGBT section was deleted or if it was undergoing updates under the new Trump administration.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to protect the gay community.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!