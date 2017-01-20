White House: Trump Committed to Eliminating Obama's Climate Action Plan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the America First Energy Plan, elimination of Obama's Climate Action Plan will result in wages' increase by over $30 billion in the upcoming years.

"President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the US rule," the plan said. "Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next seven years."

The Trump administration is also committed to lowering costs, maximizing the use of US resources and achieving energy independence, including from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel, the plan explained.

Moreover, the plan calls for the renewal of the US coal industry with an emphasis on clean coal technology.

The protection of air and water, as well as the conservation of natural reserves and resources will remain a high priority for the new administration as well.

Earlier on Friday, Trump was sworn in as the forty-fifth president of the United States.