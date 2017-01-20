Register
21:41 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Cannabis

    DC Pro-Weed Group Hands Out 4,200 Joints On Inauguration Day

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    160 0 0

    On Inauguration Day, pro-marijuana advocacy group DCMJ handed out over 4,000 free marijuana cigarettes in Washington DC. The organization is campaigning for the legalization of marijuana in the district, under a regulation called Initiative 71, and were passing out up to two ounces of weed in Washington’s Dupont Circle neighborhood.

    Adam Eidinger, founder of DCMJ, told CNN earlier in January that his group is protesting incoming US President Donald Trump’s choice for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who is against legalizing marijuana on the federal level.

    Ian Johnston trims medicinal marijuana plants at Tweed INC. in Smith Falls, Ontario on December 5, 2016.
    © Photo: Lars Hagberg
    10,000 Studies, 100 Conclusions: How Marijuana Impacts Your Health

    Eidinger said, "We’re defending our initiative against the federal government because we’re concerned that (attorney general nominee) Jeff Sessions will try to overturn our local laws here," adding, "We’re being proactive to share marijuana, which is our right, before it’s too late. We also want to educate Trump supporters that we can do this legally."

    At an April 2016 Senate hearing, Sessions stated that "Good people don’t smoke marijuana," and "we need grown-ups in charge in Washington to say marijuana is not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized, it ought not to be minimized, that it’s in fact a very real danger." 

    Demonstrators lit their joints four minutes and twenty seconds into Trump’s inaugural speech, as the number 420 holds cultural significance for marijuana users. Participants were warned that their protest was an arrestable offense, as weed consumption is illegal on that property.

    The demonstration is promoted on Twitter with the hashtag #Trump420, and reports have lines of people four blocks long waiting to receive DCMJ’s free marijuana. Originally the group announced that 4,200 joints would be distributed, but volunteers say last minute donations pushed the number closer to 8,000.

    Police were present but did not interfere, with one officer telling the Washingtonian, "They’re good…as long as everybody stays safe." The giveaway started at 8 a.m., and by 10 a.m. roughly 350 joints were left, even with two cigarettes were passed out per person.

    Related:

    Marijuana Sales Boom Promises $1Bln in Tax Returns for State of Washington
    Impossible Election Results for Ohio's Marijuana Ballot Initiative?
    Illinois Medical Marijuana Sales Higher than $200,000 in First Week Sales
    Canadian Government Pledges to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
    Top of Trudeau’s Agenda? Legalizing Marijuana in Canada
    Tags:
    marijuana legalization, Marijuana, Inauguration, DCMJ, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      We suspected that they had to get high to not comply. It figures. Let's all hope that they hired a baby sitter before they left home that was not paid in joints.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok