New York Trump Supporters to Gather in Celebration on Inauguration Day

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Stand with Donald Trump on Inauguration Day celebration in New York City on Friday in support of the new US president, event organizer Jenna Greene Meyers told Sputnik.

"This will be a non-violent public gesture that there are people in this city who support Trump and want to celebrate this historic moment," Meyers stated.

The event is a demonstration of support for Trump in New York, a state that supported his opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00p.m. (2:00 a.m. GMT) in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

Demonstrators have been encouraged to wear red hats and clothing items in show of support for the new US president.